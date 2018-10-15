Football

Spain vs England: Check Out What People Are Saying About This Rashford’s Goal (Video)

England now need at least a draw in their next match against World cup finalist, Croatia, to make it to the next round of the UEFA Nations league after defeating Spain 3-2 in their second group match of the competition.

Manchester United’s winger, Marcus Rashford made sure they took the lead in the 16th minute by displaying good vision to tread a delicate through ball to Raheem Sterling and the Manchester City winger  finished with aplomb by sending Spain’s goalkeeper, David De Gea, the wrong way.

Rashford also got on the score sheet himself in the 29th minute after being released by Harry Kane and he put the ball beyond the onrushing De Gea.

