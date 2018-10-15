Spain vs England: Raheem Sterling Ends His 3 Years International Goal Drought With This ‘Wonderful’ Goal ( Video)

England kept their hope of qualifying for the next round of the UEFA Nations league tournament alive by defeating Spain 3-2 at Sevilla, Spain, this evening.

They opened the scoring through Manchester City’s winger, Raheem Sterling, after some quick counter attacking move which resulted in the winger being in a one on one situation with Spain’s shot stopper, David De Gea, and he left the Spaniard without a choice but to pick the ball out of the net.

The goal today marks his first International goal for England in three years and after 27 games.

