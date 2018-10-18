Speed Darlington makes his intentions for DJ Cuppy known (Video)

Self acclaimed singer, Speed Darlington has now come out to make his intentions for DJ Cuppy known to his fans on IG.

Speedy says he and DJ Cuppy would make a perfect couple while painting a weird romantic picture saying

”even if she doesn’t smoke, she could roll it for me while we ride, baby come lets do the damn fix”.

Sharing the below video on his IG page, he wrote;

@cuppymusic I will pay for your 3 days accommodation. You pay for the studio time + my pocket. @ andrishsleek I hope you understand. You was & still is taking too long.

Watch video below;