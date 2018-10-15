Speed Darlington offers to lit up DJ Cuppy‘s music career

Speed Darlington, has offered to lit up Nigerian singer and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy‘s music if only she would give him a piece of her dad’s wealth.

On social media, DJ Cuppy has been a subject of interest over her music which so many are not a fan of… and in a way, she kinda makes things worse as she promotes her music and some people are exasperated that she’s promoting not-so-good music.

In light of this, Speed Darlington has offered to light up her music with a feature if only she would fill his pockets with cash.

As he does normally, he took to his IG page to share a video, where he pronounces ‘Cuppy’ as ‘Kupe’ proposing his offer.

Watch the video below:-