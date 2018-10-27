Stella Adadehoh: We are doing all we can to build on her legacy – Buhari

Nigerians who logged on to google today, Oct 27th, wouldn’t miss the fact that they celebrated Nigerian doctor, Stella Adadevoh, for her heroic role in stopping Ebola from spreading into Lagos and subsequently other parts of Nigeria.

Adadevoh, who would have celebrated her 62nd birthday today, had she been alive, will be forever remembered for not allowing Patrick Sawyer, the Liberian who had the highly contagious disease from being discharged from the hospital even though, he insisted on leaving.

Sadly, Adadevoh herself got infected from the disease from Sawyer and died weeks after, Nigerians will never forget, how she played a role that saved Nigerians from a catastrophe.

However, Nigerians have blamed the government for not doing enough to immortalise her, especially after Google dedicated today’s doodle to her.

However, reacting to Google’s honour for the late doctor, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration is doing all it could to build on Adadevoh’s legacy by strengthening the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

In his words:

Dr Stella Adadevoh would have turned 62 today. Today and always we celebrate her dedication and sacrifice. As part of our efforts to build on her legacy our administration has put great effort into strengthening the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).