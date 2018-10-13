Stella Damasus celebrates her daughter with throwback photos as she turns 16

US based Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus celebrates her pretty daughter, Angelica today as she turns 16.

Sharing some lovely throwback photos, the actress wrote;

“As my daughter Angelica @angelicatooni turns 16 today, my gratitude goes to my almighty father in heaven. Thank you Lord for blessing me with an amazingly beautiful, highly intelligent, extremely talented, super mature, kind, respectful, loving and caring daughter. She is as angelic as her name Angelica. I love you so much “bebe”, you mean the world to me. You have brought so much joy, laughter and peace to my life. You have been a friend and confidant, a wonderful daughter and gist partner. May God bless, guide and protect you. May he grant your heart desires and may you find favor everywhere you go. You will grow up to be a powerful woman who will make a great impact in the world. Thank you for loving God and being such a decent girl. As you have honored me and made me a proud mum, so will your own children love, celebrate, honor and respect you. Happy birthday my sweetheart. #hbd #daughter #star #angelica #nyc #family. “

She wrote.

See photos below;