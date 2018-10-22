Stomach Infrastructure!!! Fayose feeds detainees in EFCC office

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has taken his ‘stomach infrastructure’ policy to the cuatody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commmission(EFCC).

According to his media aide, Olayinka Lere, Fayose who appeared at a Lagos high court today but was ordered by the judge to remain in Efcc custody, pending bail, fed very many detainees there.

The governor, who is being arraigned over corruption charges, was said to have also secured lawyers foe detainees who are in dire need of one, while also promising to help those having a hard time meeting their bail condition.

See statement below

In his usual characteristics, Fayose took his Stomach Infrastructure to the EFCC office in Lagos today as he provided food for over 150 people (detainees and visitors).

The highly elated detainees jointly sang the National Anthem after their stomachs were adequately serviced.

Also, he has secured lawyers for some of the detainees that are in genuine need of legal representation and promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.