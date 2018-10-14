News Feed

‘Stop Sending Love Messages, I Aint Available’- Caroline Danjuma To Men

Actress Caroline Danjuma took to IG to send a message to men who have been sliding into her DM to send her love messages. The beautiful actress said she has been taken and she is  no longer available for suitors.

She further said:

“I appreciate your love for my craft but please I ain’t looking for a man ….#peace #unavailable#dontstopsupportingmybrand😊😊#lovemeinadifferentway.. thank you 🤪😊

Recall that Caroline Danjuma was previously married to billionaire Musa Danjuma but got divorced some years ago.

Caroline made her screen debut in 2004, starring in Chico Ejiro’s popular films. After a break from the film industry, she had a comeback in 2016 to produce and star in the romantic thriller, Stalker.

