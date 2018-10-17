Student who steals female panties, reveals what he does with them

A Media and Society Studies student of Midlands State University, Zimbabwe, has been arrested with a good collection of female panties that he allegedly stole from fellow students on campus.

Prince Danda was arrested, on Monday. He is said to have revealed that he uses the pant to satisfy his own sexual desires. He allegedly told the police that he would often sniff the underwear to feel the female scent and be sexually aroused.

During those moments, he admits, he would get the much desired female scent, while imagining himself having sexual intercourse with the owners. He appeared before Gweru regional courts, today, and was slapped with a community service.

Sources at the university told ZimLive the two students told police that after they had confronted Danda, he still went ahead and took the panties.

“He told the two girls that he was going to do something to the panties and when he’s done, they will both want to sleep with him and they won’t be able to turn down his advances,” said a fellow student familiar with the matter.