Studying law as 5th degree not a big deal – Kanayo O. Kanayo

When Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo posted a photo on social media, after completing a law degree at the University of Abuja, it came as a surprise to many people.

The actor, who made his acting debut in the movie, Living in Bondage, in 1992, went about his studies quietly. This, perhaps, was why most people didn’t know he was studying for a degree in law.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, Kanayo said the law degree was not his first.

He stated:

“When I go to the law school, you can interview me. But at the moment, there is nothing to be excited about. This is my fifth degree so far. It is not my first degree and it is not my second or third degree. There is nothing to speak about until I am called to the Bar.”

Kanayo along with Kenneth Nnebue (producer of Living in Bondage), Olu Jacobs, Enoch Adeboye, Queen Elizabeth and Fela Kuti were among Nigerians honored by the government in 2014 during the centenary celebration.

