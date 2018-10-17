Football

Super Eagles Midfielder, John Ogu, Can’t Stop Gushing About Late Win Over Libya

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Libya yesterday to go top of group E  at Taïeb M’hiri Stadium, Sfax, Tunisia in their African cup of Nations qualifier match.

They would now face the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa who were topping the group before being held to a goalless draw by Seychelles in their next contest. With South African needing to win their next two games against Nigeria and Libya, they would give their next opponent (Super Eagles) a run for their money.

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu, who entered the fray in the second half seems to still be basking in the euphoria of topping the group as he took to his twitter handle to react to the victory but was quick to point that their next game against the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa is the next on the card.

What he said below:

