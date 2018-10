Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, and his wife Sandra, have welcomed their second child, a girl named Zara Agbenu Onazi.

The Trabzonspor midfielder who already has a daughter with his wife, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their new bundle of joy.

Sharing a cute photo of the adorable baby, he wrote:

‘Welcome to the world my baby Zara Agbenu Onazi.’