Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi & Kelechi Iheanacho mourn Leicester City owner

Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa have joined in mourning Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed at the weekend in a helicopter crash.

The Leicester City owner watched as Ndidi’s last-gasp goal earned his team a 1-1 draw at home on Saturday before he met his untimely end.

Ndidi paid a glowing tribute to the late club owner, recalling he was at the World Cup in Russia to specially watch him play for the Super Eagles.

“You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the World Cup. Rest on sir,” he tweeted.

Iheanacho simply said:

“May the good lord accept your soul, rest on boss.”

Ahmed Musa, who featured for ‘The Foxes’ before his recent move to Saudi Arabia, added to the tributes.

“Someone special will Not be forgotten, wonderful memories will live on forever,” he tweeted,

“Death can never take a good man away, in the hearts of people he inspired, the legacy remains and continuous throughout generations. He was a great man and father to many, may his soul RIP.”

