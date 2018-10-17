Take a chill pill, Ben Bruce shades Umahi for opposing Peter Obi’s choice as Atiku’s running mate

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) lawmker, Ben Murray-Bruce has said asked Chairman, South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, to take a chill pill on his opposition on Peter Obi’s selection.

According to Umahi, the zone was not against the choice of Peter Obi as running mate of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, but faults the process for his selection, saying there was no form of consultation.

However, reacting to Umahi’s stand, Ben Bruce who is a strong supporter of Atiku said PDP members, do not need any body to ‘jinx this momentum’ of the Atiku/Obi ticket. he advised Umahi to take a chill pill and allow Atiku and Obi “to surf this wave all the way to power without any naysayers trying to stop the movement.”

He wrote: