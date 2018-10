Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss has slammed ladies who call themselves bitches or refer to their friends as bitches.

She wrote, “This culture of referring to one’s self or calling each other ”Bitches’ is totally rude, disrespectful and absolutely disgusting.

“I don’t understand on what planet it’s supposed to be cool. Please do not bring it my way because I ain’t that open minded or accepting. PS. Don’t say I didn’t warn you”.