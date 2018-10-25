Uncategorized

TBoss warns ladies who call her or other people b*tches

BBN’s TBoss has made her way into the headlines again and this time she sends a warning to all trolls and haters.

Shr took to her instastory to slam all ladies who call her and others b*tches and warned them not to call her such anymore.

She wrote;

“This culture of referring to one’s self or calling each other ”Bitches’ is totally rude, disrespectful and absolutely disgusting

“I don’t understand on what planet it’s supposed to be cool. Please do not bring it my way because I ain’t that open minded or accepting. PS. Don’t say I didn’t warn you”

Tags

You may also like

Tiwa Savage’s ruthless reply to a troll who called her a ‘Slut’

Police nab 20-year-old man for raping a 100-year-old grandmother in India (Photos)

Unhappy bride runs away with husband money, properties few days after their wedding & honeymoon

“A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South West in 2023″ – Babatunde Fashola reveals

Catholic priest comes under backlash over beach photo with his staff

“Atiku will win, & I’m looking at a possible landslide – Gbenga Daniel reveals

Sahle-Work Zewde emerges as Ethiopia’s first female president

‘I think black people are all ugly’ – 16-year-old African-American girl reveals

Romantic photos of Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola & singer, Mr Eazi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *