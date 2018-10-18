Tears as Nigerian virgin model, who was raped and murdered, is buried (Photos+Video)

20-year-old Oluwaseun Moturayo Ajila, whose mom said was a virgin and menstruating when raped and murdered, has been laid to rest in Akure, Ondo State, amidst tears.

Miss Ajila popularly known as ‘Flonna’, was killed inside her family home at Sunday bus stop, in Ijoka area of Akure, on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

The deceased, who was a ‘freelance model’ until her death, was stabbed in the neck by yet-to-be-identified person(s).

A relative, who confirmed the incident, said the body of Miss Ajila was discovered by her mother upon her return. .

The deceased, a former student of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) in Ondo, was the only child of her single mother.

In the meantime, Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, has said that the case was being investigated.

