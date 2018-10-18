News Feed

Tears as Nigerian virgin model, who was raped and murdered, is buried (Photos+Video)

20-year-old Oluwaseun Moturayo Ajila, whose mom said was a virgin and menstruating when raped and murdered, has been laid to rest in Akure, Ondo State, amidst tears.

Miss Ajila popularly known as ‘Flonna’, was killed inside her family home at Sunday bus stop, in Ijoka area of Akure, on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

The deceased, who was a ‘freelance model’ until her death, was stabbed in the neck by yet-to-be-identified person(s).

A relative, who confirmed the incident, said the body of Miss Ajila was discovered by her mother upon her return. .

The deceased, a former student of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) in Ondo, was the only child of her single mother.

In the meantime, Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, has said that the case was being investigated.

Watch the video below;

https://twitter.com/YemieFASH/status/1052917405591199745

You may also like

How My Husband Is Failing In The ‘Other Room’ – Woman Recounts

For The Second Time In 5 Months, Ondo Assembly Sacks 18 LG Caretaker Chairmen

Meet The World’s Youngest Billionaire Who Poses In Insta Snaps Smoking Cigars On Jet Skis (Photos)

Nigerian Dad reports “Yahoo-Yahoo” son to EFCC (Photo)

‘Good Men Still Exist, They Are Only Ugly’ – Nigerian Lady Says

2019: Why Atiku Can’t Beat Buhari – Tony Momoh

The Causes Of Bed-wetting Among Adults – Nigerian Doctor Speaks Out

Davido Shows Off New Set Of Expensive Jewelries

NFF Officials Arraigned For Allegedly Embezzling’ $9.5m FIFA Grant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *