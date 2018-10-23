TECNO POUVOUR 2 PRO GOLD EDITION: NOT A BAD DEAL FOR A PREMIUM CLASS SMARTPHONE

It will be safe to say that 2018 has been a good year for Africa’s number one smartphone maker, TECNO Mobile as they have not only launched several record-breaking devices but have also won several outstanding awards along the line.

The launch of yet another innovative smartphone, the TECNO Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold edition seems to have totally addressed that claim, as the device which was rumoured to flaunt an 18karat gold back case, is really a sight to behold.

Nonetheless, we can now take it easy with the rumours and speculations about the 18karat gold story as the device was released some days ago and yes, it is gold!

After some days with the new device, two things specifically stood out for – the Design and the Battery capacity. That being said, join me on this review and let’s discuss this new premium design from TECNO Mobile.

The GOLDEN design is just phenomenal

In terms of the design and style,the TECNO Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold edition is a choice device for any user who intends to have a sleek and premium looking pocket fitting device. The curves, Gold frame, placement of the rear cameras and flash, is just awesome.

For a 6.0-inch HD+full display smartphone, the new device is very slim to handle which allows users the ability to handle the phone with a single hand..

Too much juice for anything and everything

Asides from its classy look and feel, the Pouvoir 2 Gold edition is a 5000mAH battery powered device that can run for up to four days after a single charge and is encased in a slim frame that acts as an amazing cover for the enormous capacity under the hood. This fits the habitual needs of smartphone users.

The Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and also supports 4G LTE connectivity, has 3GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage and so much more.

The latest addition to the TECNO family is undeniably a strong contender for the best-lookingphone of the year.From a premium ’18karat’ gold casing to a long-lasting battery life and so much more, the TECNO Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold edition, is an amazing smartphone pick for anyone out in the market scouting for a smartphone that truly combines the essentials of technological innovation, style and class.

Camera wise- it’s safe to say the new TECNO Pouvour 2 Pro Gold version has it all

When I first heard about the camera quality on the smartphone, I wasn’t very surprised because TECNO Mobile is known to breaking records when it comes to the camera. So, for the new Pouvour to spot a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter shouldn’t be shocking, but what should be considered news is that the rear camera is supported by a dual tone LED flash for preferred lighting effects even in dim light scenarios- that’s a really good addition.

POURVOIR 2 GOLD IN SUMMARY