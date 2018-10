In spite of Wizkid’s trending music video “FEVER” which featured his estranged wife, Tiwa Savage as a video vixen went, TeeBillz was spotted dancing to Davido’s song at a restaurant.

Teebillz turned up to meet Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide Aderinokun who are currently on vacation in the United States, at the restaurant.

He was spotted dancing happily at the restaurant.

