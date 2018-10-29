Uncategorized

Teebillz shakes off “fever” to party hard with his friends (Video)

Tiwa Savage ex, Teebillz hits the club with friends few days after Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video went viral.

Many Nigerians have been wanting to know how Teebillz feels about the ‘Fever’ video after his ex, Tiwa Savage was used as the vixen for the Wizkid’s video and they were so romantic, amorous and intimate from the looks of it.

The video escalates the rumours that Wizkid might be dating his ex,Tiwa but Teebillz is seen hitting the club with some of his pals perhaps to shake off the ‘fever’.

Watch video below;




