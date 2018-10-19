Teenage Actress, Regina Daniels Strikes Awkward Picture Pose

18-year old beautiful actress, Regina Daniels and student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State has as usual shared some new photos.

She squatted in some of the pictures prompting her fans to tease her with comments. Regina Daniels rocked a short gown and flaunted her fresh legs with confidence. It appears red might be her favourite colour.

Regina Daniels’ flawless light skin has continued to endear her to the hearts of her fans across the world. She is a native of Asaba in Delta State.

See more images: