“The chemistry is so believable” – Faithia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance in “Fever” video

Actress, Faithia Balogun now Faithia Williams has something to say about the viral romance of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in ‘Fever’ video.

The video which caused a stir on social media as we see many condemning Tiwa for not respecting her baby daddy, Tunji Balogun and descending so low to romance a little boy.

Choosing to defend Tiwa Savage, the mother of two and estranged wife of actor Saheed Balogun, Faithia wrote;

“Omo mi, @tiwasavage on this…gave it her all. The chemistry is do believable,; that is what art is about. Making make-believe seems like what you should believe. #fever video out.”




