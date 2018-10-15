Events in Nigeria, Lifestyle, Trending

The GTBank Fashion Weekend: Where beauty lives

What is your definition of beauty? A collection of the most colorful designs, a convergence of the most glamorous, being draped with couture from head to toe, or does it simply mean, you? For us, at GTBank, beauty is all of the above, and more.

Beauty goes beyond what meets the eyes. It is in the audacity of fashion designers to create timeless pieces; it is in the enterprising spirit of small businesses who drive the fashion industry, it in you, daring every day to always be yourself.

So join us as we celebrate beauty in all of its forms at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend.

The GTBank Fashion Weekend holds on November 10th and 11th 2018 at the GT center, Plot 1-3, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Lagos.

See you there!
Visit fashionweekend.gtbank.com for more information.

