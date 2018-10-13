“The Happiest And Saddest Day Of My Life” – Tuface Idibia opens up

Singer, Tuface Idibia popularly known as 2BaBa has revealed in an interview with Saturday Beats what he termed the ‘happiest and saddest day of his life’.

“The happiest day of my life was the first time I heard my song on the radio. The first time I heard my song on the radio, it was like a Christmas feeling for me”.

He disclosed.

“The saddest day of my life, however, was when I lost my father.”

He said.

And about his annual concert, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless;

He said,

“For me, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless is a complete entertainment package which would include music, comedy and movie. This year, we have a message we really want to sensitize the public about and that is the power of oneness and that is why we tagged it as the Power of One”.

43-year-old Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is also a songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur.

He is one of the most decorated and successful artists in Africa, and is also one of the most reliable artists.