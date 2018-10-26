News, Uncategorized

The military has my credentials – Buhari tells INEC as Atiku submits educational records, tax returns

President Muhammadu Buhari has again failed to attach necessary supporting documents needed from candidates vying for the presidency in the 2019 general elections.

According to Punch, the president informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his credentials were in the custody of the military.

The credentials of the various presidential candidates’ were made available to journalists on Thursday, October 25. However, Buhari is said to have submitted an affidavit, which he swore to.

He stated:

“I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the secretary of the military board as of the time of this affidavit.”

On his part, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, reportedly submitted all relevant documents, with a Diploma in Law in 1969 from the Ahmadu Bello University being his highest qualification.

Atiku also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8m in tax from 2015 to 2017; and declared his income within the period as N60.2m.

