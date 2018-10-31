The name ‘Jesus’ was invented, it has no meaning – Daddy Freeze says

Nigerian radio host and presenter Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Daddy Freeze says 99% of what our Pastors and GOs taught us is false.
According to him, the word ‘Jesus’ has no meaning and was invented by manipulators.
Read his post below:
“99% of what your Pastors and GOs taught you is false!
–
How can his name be ‘Jesus’ when the letter ‘j’ was not part of the English language until 1634? Here is a copy of the original translation of the King James Bible completed in 1611.
–
How can his name be Jesus when the Hebrew alphabet doesn’t have a ‘j’ sounding letter?
–
The name ‘Jesus’ is less that 400 years old, how can it aptly depict a savior that resurrected 2,018 years ago?
–
Yeshua is Hebrew remember? So why does he have a Latin name?
◄ Hebrews 7:14 ►
New International Version
For it is clear that our Lord descended from Judah,
◄ John 4:22 ►
New International Version
You Samaritans worship what you do not know; we worship what we do know, for salvation is from the Jews.
–
If salvation is from the Jews, why do we have a Latin Jesus, but obey the law of moses and pay tithe like the Jews?🙄
–
The names ‘Joshua’ and ‘Jesus’ are exactly the same word in Hebrew and Greek, the Bible’s first languages, the names were separated in Latin…. why?
–
Be careful of what name you call… The name ‘Jesus’ was invented, Yahweh had a son called Yeshua, which means salvation! the name Jesus has no meaning, it’s an invention!
–
Yeshua is our Saviour, while ‘Jesus’ was invented by manipulators, who aligned his birthday with Nimrod’s and the pagan ‘solstice of the sun’.
–
Yeshua said you can only worship him in truth and in spirit (John4), if you don’t know the truth, you end up worshiping a pagan invention. ~FRZ
–
#FreeTheSheeple”
