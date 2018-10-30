The success of Atiku’s private business is dependent on Nigeria’s commonwealth – Oby Ezekwesili

Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has called to question Atiku Abubakar’s unexplainable wealth. Abubakar was Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ezekwesili said this yesterday while delivering her state of the campaign speech titled, ‘To those who say we cannot win: Unveiling the Oby Ezekwesili Roadmap to 2019’.

The former Education and Solid Minerals Minister urged Nigerians to vote for individuals with competence, capacity, and character while warning them not to fall for the ‘Anything but Buhari’ mantra which has got the country nowhere.

In her speech, Ezekwesili quoted a portion of US investigators report which alleged that Abubakar’s income are proceeds of corrupt practices while within and around government.

“And these are the people you want to put in charge of the national treasury? In charge of the money for your children’s education? Of the resources for our country’s hospitals? Of the budget for our depleted army and our impoverished police force?” she asked rhetorically.

“If we dive into all the filthy issues involving the PDP candidate – from the PTDF saga to the $2.8 million Siemens bribery scandal – we may spend the entire day here today and I simply do not have that time,” she added.

Ezekwesili who was the former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa urged citizens to let their voice be heard by voting out the “Siamese twins” of President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku during the incoming elections in February.

“I decided to join this race because I wanted you, and me, to have no excuse. We have in this race a candidate who has excelled in Corporate Nigeria, excelled in national government, excelled in private enterprise, excelled in international development, and then dedicated her life to fighting for every Nigerian from Chibok to Jos, from Abia to Ikot Ekpene. A candidate who is one of the very small tribe of Nigerians who have served in government but who have no allegation of corruption against them. I don’t mean court case o. I mean allegation. Zero. None. Not one,” Ezekwesili said in a speech that was streamed live on her social media handles.

Oby Ezekwesili is a good governance advocate and a co-founder of Transparency International, a global corruption watchdog.