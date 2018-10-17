“There is no God, No one directs the universe” – Physicist Stephen Hawking says

There is no God – That’s the conclusion of the celebrated physicist Stephen Hawking, whose final book was published on Tuesday.

The book, which was completed by his family after his death, presents answers to the questions that Hawking said he received most during his time on earth.

“There is no God. No one directs the universe,” he wrote in “Brief Answers to the Big Questions”.

Revealing some of his reasons for his claim, Hawking said he believes everything could be explained another way, by nature of laws, instead of blaming God for things like certain diseases which many people have believed is a curse from God.

“For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God. I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature,” Hawking wrote.

He left other bombshells with his readers, writing that an alien life is out there, artificial intelligence could outsmart humans and time travel can’t be ruled out. Hawking, considered one of the most brilliant scientists of his generation, died in March at the age of 76.

He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, for most of his adult life.

The scientist died while still working on the book, which his family and colleagues finished with the help of his vast personal archives.

While Hawking spoke of his lack of belief in God during his life, several of his other answers are more surprising.

“There are forms of intelligent life out there,” he writes. “We need to be wary of answering back until we have developed a bit further. Travel back in time can’t be ruled out according to our present understanding,” he said.

He also predicted that “within the next hundred years we will be able to travel to anywhere in the Solar System.”