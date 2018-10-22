There’s a gang up against me, Oshiomhole cries out – Nigerians react

Some very influential stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress(APC) have begun to mobilise to pass a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole, its national chairman.

“These influential stakeholders, according to grapevine, have begun to mobilise against Oshiomhole’s leadership, because he failed to impose their preferred candidates on the party in the nomination process.

However, Oshiomhole, in a statement issued by by his Chief Press Secretary Simon Ebebgulem, in Abuja, on Sunday, alleged that some unnamed skateholders were trying to oust him out as national chairman. His statement was in response to Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, who aspired for the party’s Presidential ticket , for saying the APC might not win the 2019 general elections with Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman was totally wrong.

See part of his statement

“Comrade Oshiomhole did not become national chairman of the governing party to bring it down a notch from the pedestal of its 2015 electoral victory let alone to preside over its liquidation.

“Rather, his single-minded goal, from the outset of his declaration of interest in the position, was to deploy his capacity in helping to strengthen and reposition the party as a truly supreme and disciplined political entity.

“Although, it might appear fortuitous to some persons that he became national chairman at the threshold of the 2019 general election; the truth is that there is no accident in predestination.

“We must appreciate the fact that it has pleased the Almighty God to place him in the saddle of APC leadership at this time for a purpose.

“The purpose has begun to manifest in its vast flourish and ramifications: instilling discipline, ensuring party supremacy, promoting due process, dealing with impunity and executive arrogance wherever they manifest to undermine intra-party electoral processes in the states.”

How Nigerians have reacted to Oshiomhole’s outcry

Adams Oshiomhole in August/September: Saraki must me removed as SP whether he like or not. Adams Oshiomhole in October: There is gang-up to remove me. Nigeria politics is like Soap Opera. — PHOENIX (Solo Ogbonna (@soezea) October 22, 2018

“Influential stakeholders, according to the grapevine, have begun to mobilise to pass a no-confidence vote on my leadership, having failed to impose their preferred candidates on the party in the nomination process” – Adam Oshiomhole

