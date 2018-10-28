Thiery Henry Still Waiting For First Win As Monaco’s Coach

Arsenal Legend, Thiery Henry, was announced during the International break as Monaco’s new coach after the club parted ways with their 2016/2017 Ligue 1 winning coach, Leornardo Jardim.

The former coach was sacked following strings of unimpressive results that stretched to 8 consecutive matches without a win.

The French man, Henry ,took over with high expectations expected from him having been on the coaching crew of Belgium’s third place winning team at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia.

The former striker is however without a win yet in three matches after his 2-2 draw at home to Dijon today.