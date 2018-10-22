“This is Sodom and Gomorrah!” – People react angrily to photos of members of musical group dancing raunchily as children watched

People on social media have angrily reacted to photos of members of one Osaze Musical Group – a group of entertainers in Makurdi, Benue state – seen engaged in raunchy and sexually suggestive dancing.

Most people were particularly pissed off because of the children that can be seen watching them among the crowd.

While a reporter Raphael Akume, showered praises on the group as he calls it their ‘culture’, other users were quite enraged by this and said ‘adultery’ is not culture.

See photos below, coupled with reactions,