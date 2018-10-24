Uncategorized

“This one is special to me” – Wizkid finally reacts to rumors of dating Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, on Tuesday released the anticipated video for his song Fever.

A clip of the video shows Wizkid in a sensual and stimulating position with a half-nude Tiwa Savage in the poppy clip, but the 28-year old unmarried father of three has made clarifications on their relationship.

He referred to her in a tweet posted this evening as his ‘Best Friend’.

“This one is special to me! Made a movie with my Best Friend,” he posted on Twitter.

Though both singers have been demure about the unsparing rumour surrounding their relationship, with Tiwa’s ex-husband, Teebillz, even warning a more youthful Wizkid to steer clear of Tiwa, Fever seems to promise fans some surprise.

Tags

You may also like

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar donates N10M to amputee Eagles

Trending throwback photos of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Why I joined Buhari’s APC campaign train – Olusegun Obasanjo’s son opens up

Liberian president George Weah declares free education at public universities

Middle-aged man climbs a billboard in Adamawa State, asks President Buhari to resign within 12hours (Photos)

Nigerian lady pleads with guys to stop the habit of taking se.x enhancing drugs

Between actress, Onyii Alex and a fan who wants to see her ‘V’

Cross River mentally ill family gets rescued and hospitalized

Roman goddess fights for Wizkid’s undivided attention and gets bashed by a fan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *