News, Trending

This reasons has shown IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu is working for Buhari’s re-election

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

You may also like

”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets

Religious leaders visit President Buhari just to take photographs – Pastor Tunde Bakare

How Betway is helping disabled sports in SA

Ooni of Ife’s former queen, Zaynab congratulates him on his marriage to new queen

‘I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

Lai Mohammed lied!!! I have evidence – Reno Omokri

They said Buhari is change, but Atiku is bureau de change – Father Mbaka

fayose to be remanded in EFCC custody says judge(Photos)

Oshiomhole is to APC what Sheriff was to PDP – Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *