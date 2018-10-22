By Saheed News, TrendingOctober 22, 2018 This reasons has shown IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu is working for Buhari’s re-election WATCH VIDEO BELOW: Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like ”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets Religious leaders visit President Buhari just to take photographs – Pastor Tunde Bakare How Betway is helping disabled sports in SA Ooni of Ife’s former queen, Zaynab congratulates him on his marriage to new queen ‘I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Lai Mohammed lied!!! I have evidence – Reno Omokri They said Buhari is change, but Atiku is bureau de change – Father Mbaka fayose to be remanded in EFCC custody says judge(Photos) Oshiomhole is to APC what Sheriff was to PDP – Reno Omokri Previous article”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.