Those of you who like trek from end to another because of politicians, you better avoid Kaduna – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has advised Nigerians in the habit of trekking from one part of the country to another in solidarity for or opposition against any politician should avoid Kaduna state route.

This advised comes after a spate of unrest that led to the death of over 50 Nigerians following a communal clash. And more recently, the murder of Kaduna monarch, ruler of Adara Kingdom Mr Maiwada Rapheal Galadima, who was abducted and killed by his captors even after ransom was paid.

The Kaduna government as a result of this, reinstated a 24 hours curfew in order to curb further violence from protesting youths.

The senator while speaking via Twitter, urges trekkers to enquire from police safer routes to take.

He wrote: