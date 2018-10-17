Uncategorized

Throwback photo of Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor as a teenage girl

Social media users have managed to dig out an old photo of veteran Nollywood actress Mrs Patience Ozokwor popularly known as Mama G.

The photo, set in the characteristic black and white format of the 70’s, shows a smiling and beautiful Patience Ozokwor, better known as Mama G who shouldn’t be more than 18 at the time with the sister to late kinsman, Mr Vincent Nweze.

Years later, the young Miss Patience joined Nollywood where she carved a niche for herself as one of the most iconic actresses in the history of the Nigerian movie industry.

And just in case you are not blessed with a keen eyesight, Mama G is the taller of the two damsels.

