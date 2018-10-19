News Feed

Throwback Photos Of Ooni Of Ife’s New Wife, Prophetess Naomi

The Ooni of Ife’s very young and new wife, Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi appears to have started her work in the ministry quite early.
Here are photos of her preaching when she was much younger.
 The 25-year-old prophetess is the Founder/President of En-Heralds, an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.
She started public ministry at the age of eighteen and became a full time evangelist in October 2011.
Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Akande is a Nigerian monarch. He has been serving as the traditional ruler, or Ooni, of the Yoruba kingdom of Ile-Ife since 2015

