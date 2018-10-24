News Feed

Throwback Photos: This Is How Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Looked 30 Years Ago

These are trending throwback videos of Chris Oyakhilome which were taken about three decades ago when he was just starting his ministry.

Chris Oyakhilome, also known as ‘Pastor Chris’, born December 7, 1963 is the founding president of Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy.

He is one of the biggest pastors in Nigeria and in Africa despite starting small.

According to a Forbes rating in 2011, he was worth $30-50 million.

Oyakhilome’s ministry holds meetings in the United Kingdom and the United States, and has “healing school” sessions in South Africa and Canada.

Oyakhilome also hosts Higher Life conferences in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, US and Canada, and organized the Night of Bliss South Africa event at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Oyakhilome also operates an International School of Ministry, which held one of its Ministers’ Network Conferences in 2016 with 5000 ministers in attendance from 145 countries, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See more images below:

You may also like

Ooni Of Ife denies allegation he promised marriage to another lady

How University, Poly Students Surprised Falz During Show In Abeokuta

FG to limit number of children per mother to 2

Woman breaks her vagina after using vibrator 6 times a day

Paul Pogba slammed for posing with Juventus gift bag

Police Shoots Ex-minister’s Daughter For Refusing To Open Her Car Door

Government rehabilitate family of 5 battling mental illness in Cross River State (Photos)

Photos From Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri’s 40th Birthday Party

Marcos Alonso Signs New Contract At Chelsea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *