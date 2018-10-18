Thunder strikes 5 people dead in Cross River

According to reports, five people have reportedly lost their lives as they were struck by thunder during a downpour, yesterday, in Cross River State.

The quite tragic incident is said to have occurred at the popular Utanga market in Utanga community, Obanliku LGA of Cross River State.

The victims included two females and three males – the thunder also left its impact on a tree close to the stall where the tragedy occurred.

Earlier this month, at least 23 cows were reportedly killed in Ekiti State following the deafening thunder which was accompanied by a downpour recorded in parts of the state at the time.

The incident, which took place at Okeowa Eluju, a farmstead in Iloro-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of the state, caused apprehension among local residents.

Confirming the incident, a Fulani herder and owner of the dead cows, Abdulkadri Kadiri, said he was devastated by the development.

According to NAN, Kadiri described the incident as a strange occurrence.