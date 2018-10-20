Timi Dakolo reveals the secret of his successful marriage

Nigerian singing sensation, Timi Dakolo and Bukola Dakolo have been married for close to a decade now with three lovely children and he has revealed the secret of his successful marriage.

During a chat with Showtime, the Idol West Africa 2007 winner said;

“Communication is the life line. Make your partner your gossip mate. Sometimes it’s not love that keeps the marriage, its friendship. We just know ourselves and that’s how we have been able to come this far”

He added that despite their differences, his wife has surprised him a couple of times which is one of the things that sustains a marriage.