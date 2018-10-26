Tiwa Savage finally responds to the backlash that has been trailing her following her feature in Wizkid’s FEVER video

Following the intense cyber bullying by trolls over her role as a video vixen in Wizkid‘s recently released song, ‘FEVER’, Tiwa Savage has finally responded to the backlash that have been trailing her.
The mother of one has taken to her Instagram page to tell trolls that they can continue to call her names but that would not stop her at all.
She wrote,
SHE NO GET SHAME
BROKEN MARRIAGE
SINGLE MOTHER
OLD WOMAN
IF ANY OF THE ABOVE IS A CRIME THEN TAKE ME TO COURT
IF NOT THEN EAT THIS PEPPER STEW I’M SERVING AND DRINK PLENTY WATER CAUSE BY HIS GRACE AND HIS GRACE ALONE I AIN’T STOPPING ANYTIME SOON
See her post below:
That video was a money making one