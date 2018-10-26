Uncategorized

Tiwa Savage finally responds to the backlash that has been trailing her following her feature in Wizkid’s FEVER video

Following the intense cyber bullying by trolls over her role as a video vixen in Wizkid‘s recently released song, ‘FEVER’, Tiwa Savage has finally responded to the backlash that have been trailing her.

The mother of one has taken to her Instagram page to tell trolls that they can continue to call her names but that would not stop her at all.

She wrote,

SHE NO GET SHAME
BROKEN MARRIAGE
SINGLE MOTHER
OLD WOMAN
IF ANY OF THE ABOVE IS A CRIME THEN TAKE ME TO COURT
IF NOT THEN EAT THIS PEPPER STEW I’M SERVING AND DRINK PLENTY WATER CAUSE BY HIS GRACE AND HIS GRACE ALONE I AIN’T STOPPING ANYTIME SOON

See her post below:




Tags

You may also like

Nigerians react after former BBNaija Housemates, Comedian Deeone & Ifu ennada finally settle their ongoing rift

Daddy Freeze reacts to Fever music video which saw Wizkid & Tiwa Savage pose in romantic scenes

The military has my credentials – Buhari tells INEC as Atiku submits educational records, tax returns

“Let’s bring it Home” – Wizkid supports his ”Best friend” Tiwa Savage over Davido for ‘2018 EMA Best African Act’

Actress Faithia recounts her encounter with a young man who wants a relationship with her

Wizkid so elated after ‘Fever’ video reaches 1 million views in 20 hours

Dee One finally calls out Payporte & it’s owner Eyo Bassey in an explosive Instagram post

Olamide sends tribute to late indigenous Yoruba rapper Dagrin

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno pleads with corps members deployed in the state not to seek redeployment

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *