News Feed

Tiwa Savage Shares Fresh Intimate Photos With Wizkid Amid Dating Rumours

38-year old mother of one, Tiwa Savage appears to have bowed to the rumours of her being romantically involved with Wizkid since the controversial ‘Fever’ video emerged.
“Introduction: President and the First Lady of the Pepper Stew Association” she captioned one of the photos she took with Wizkid on a speed boat.
“You beat your own record, that’s why I [email protected] with you Lion,” she captioned another picture in which she was seen lying in bed with the singer who is 10 years younger than her.
Meanwhile, a section of the media has been criticizing the married woman of being reckless. Her marriage to her former manager, Teebillz remains estranged and he has since relocated to the United States of America.

Tags

You may also like

Bobrisky Fires Driver Who Earns 300k Per Month, Gives Reasons

TBoss slams ladies who call themselves or others bitches

God never told a woman to love her husband – Pastor Uebert Angel

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Glows In Bikini-Themed Photos

Toke Makinwa Poses With Her Backside In New Photo

Fayose’s Mother Spotted With Donald Trump Lookalike In USA

Faces Of Alleged Killers Of Army General, Idris Alkali (Photos)

Fashola Says Nigeria Has Performed Better In Electricity Than PDP Did In 16 Years

63-year old Ethiopian president, Mulatu Teshome resigns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *