Tiwa Savage Shares Fresh Intimate Photos With Wizkid Amid Dating Rumours

38-year old mother of one, Tiwa Savage appears to have bowed to the rumours of her being romantically involved with Wizkid since the controversial ‘Fever’ video emerged.

“Introduction: President and the First Lady of the Pepper Stew Association” she captioned one of the photos she took with Wizkid on a speed boat.

“You beat your own record, that’s why I [email protected] with you Lion,” she captioned another picture in which she was seen lying in bed with the singer who is 10 years younger than her.

Meanwhile, a section of the media has been criticizing the married woman of being reckless. Her marriage to her former manager, Teebillz remains estranged and he has since relocated to the United States of America.