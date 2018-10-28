Tiwa Savage & Wizkid are two consenting adults, free to date – Korede Bello

Nigerian singer and songwriter currently signed to one of the biggest record labels in Nigeria, owned by a Nigerian, Mavin Records Korede Bello has given his opinion on the dating rumour between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid and according to him, it doesn’t matter if it’s real or not as they duo are adults and are responsible for whatever happens to them.

In a recent chat with a radio station, the singer said both Tiwa Savage and Wizkid were two consenting adults and there was no need for anyone to get emotional about the video.

Korede Bello best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria stated:

“I don’t mind the free publicity I get from the video based on association (the same record company) with Tiwa Savage. To be honest with you, they are two consenting adults and they are entertainers. They are in the show business and it doesn’t matter if it (their romance) is real or not.

They are getting the numbers; the video had over one million views within 24 hours. I feel sometimes Nigerians get too emotional about certain things.”

Bello, who just released two singles, Champion and Bless Me, insisted that he had to take a break from music to re-evaluate his life.

He explained:

“I just took a nap, to be honest. I went into my room and I took a long needed nap. I had been ‘overthinking’ and I needed to clear my head. At some point, I was climbing and happy but didn’t know why I was climbing. I just lost sight of the reason I was doing certain things. I will say I got blinded by the spotlight. When you are in the spotlight, you don’t see anyone else and it is delusional. At times, you have to step out of the spotlight and see people who are watching you.”

He, however, said he had no regrets, insisting that everything that had happened to him was for a reason and as a result of choices he made at certain times.

“There will always be something you would wish you did better, but you cannot change the past. I only look back to motivate myself and I understand that my decision today affects tomorrow,” Bello said.

Speaking on hate comments on social media, he admitted that he always felt bad that people could attack a peaceful person like him.

He said:

“It is a touchy one, but I am optimistic by nature. Human nature is designed in a way that we see negative things quicker than positive things. Of course, there was a time hate comments made me feel terrible.

But now, I just count my blessings and try to appreciate every positive comment. At a time, I didn’t understand why someone would say something bad to me because I am peaceful. No matter how perfect you are, people will always attack you.”