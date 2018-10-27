Uncategorized

‘Today marks a glorious day in my life’ – BBNaija star Gifty Powers says as she turns 25

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty Powers is celebrating her 25th birthday today, she was given birth to on the 27th of October 1993.

Gifty who was undoubtedly one of the most controversial housemates in Big Brother Naija 2017 was evicted on Sunday, February, 19, 2017 after a month in the Big Brother House.

Celebrating her special day, she took to her Instagram page and wrote;

Today marks a glorious day in my life. I am super grateful to you Lord for keeping me alive to see this day, it’s not by my might or power but by your grace and mercy I’m here to witness this great day again, not just me alone but with amazing people😍. Giant thanks to everyone who kept supporting me and still supporting me💋. Happy Birthday to me❤️
#25yearsold
#Scorpio
#Alisha❤️

See her post below:




