Toke Makinwa Poses With Her Backside In New Photo

Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, and author, Toke Makinwa flaunts her backside as she captions: “Life is too short to be boring. have s little fun”
The 33-year old has been announcing intermittently on Twitter that she is single and seeking a man to walk down the aisle with. Toke Makinwa has endured a fair share of failed relationships with many unpublicized.
She is known for her book, On Becoming, hosting The Late Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.
See more images:

