Toke Makinwa Reacts After Watching Fever Video

Media personality, author and beautician, Toke Makinwa has joined the numerous voices that reacted to Wizkid’s trending romantic Fever video featuring Tiwa Savage.

The video since its release has sparked lots of reaction on social media.

While some are condemning Tiwa for putting on such a show for the camera, others are saying it is not just a show and there is an underlying truth to what  was displayed in the video.

Some people on the other hand do not care it it is true or make believe, they just like their chemistry.

Toke took to twitter to write how she just wants to experience such chemistry between Wizkid and Tiwa.

She wrote,

“After watching the fever video, I’m looking for romance, I just want to hexperience chemistry, physics, and biology at ones”

