Toke Makinwa Shoots Her Shot At Drake

Media personality, author and beautician, Toke Makinwa has revealed who she wishes to be her baby daddy.

Toke just recently revealed she wants romance and she also wants to experience chemistry, physics and biology at once, after she watched Wizkid’s Fever video.

Drake celebrated his birthday few days ago and Toke Makinwa took it upon herself to personally wish him a happy birthday and at the same time, shoot her shot.

Toke Makinwa, like the bold woman that she is took to her Instastory to send her birthday wishes.

She wrote,

“Happy birthday to the LOML and future baby daddy #Scorpio #GOAT @champagnepapi”.

This is not the first time Toke will shoot her shot, as not too long ago, she shot her shot at Don Jazzy.