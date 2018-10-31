Football

Toni Kroos Weighs In On ‘Sacked’ Real Madrid Coach, Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid fired their head coach, Julen Lopetegiu, yesterday after under going their worst run in 17 years under the tutelage of the former Spanish National team coach.

They were also roundly beaten by their El-Classico rival, Barcelona, 5-1 on Sunday in the domeatic league in what appears to be the straw that broke the Carmel’s back.

The heavy defeat to Barcelona prompted an emergency on Monday and the Los Blancos board of directors decided to part ways with the Spaniard at the end of the meeting.

German International, Toni Kros, who has played in every match since the Spaniard took over then took to his Twitter handle to react by heaping praise on the tactician.

What he said:

