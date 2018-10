Actresss Tonto Dikeh has now taken to her instagram to gush about having s*x with a real man.

The Nollywood actress who has been acknowledged several times for her philanthropic seem ro have a man in her life once again as she feels how much she enjoys having s*x with him.

She wrote;

“I promise you sis…It’s a whole different feeling when you f*uk with a real man..She added the love emoji to her post and wrote ‘‘Excuse my french”