Top Apology SMS For Your Girlfriend

Have you accidentally offended a person who likes to you, and you do not know how to ask for forgiveness? This apology SMS will help you deal with the problem. Here you will find suitable love messages, through which you can get peace with your beloved girlfriend. Do not forget to save this page, so you do not look for SMS of apology when time to apologize comes again.

Apology SMS for girlfriend

1) Take your time. Don’t worry. I’ll wait forever, if that is what it’ll take for you to forgive me. I love you.

2) My heart has been leaking and bleeding since the day I hurt you. Please plug the holes with your forgiveness. I am sorry.

3) I thought our RELATIONSHIP was immune to all of life’s diseases until a virus called LIES made it sick. I am going to use a regular doze of medicine which includes APOLOGIES, HUGS and KISSES to make it feel better. I am sorry.

4) Angry is ugly, forgiveness is sexiness. Forgive me please?

5) With a bruised heart and a deflated ego, with sad soul and a head hung low. I apologize to you unconditionally, baby I am really very sorry. I love you.

6) I am sorry for being jealous. It’s just that I’m afraid of losing the best thing to have ever happened to me.

7) I overlooked your happiness in an attempt to make myself happy, only to realize that my happiness lies in yours. I am sorry, please forgive me.

8) I trust fate and I believe in love, which is why I know you’ll accept my apology. I’m sorry.

9) I have shown you what an idiot I can be by making that mistake. Now it is your turn to show me what a darling you can be by giving your anger a break. I am sorry.

10) I am sorry I forgot our relationship anniversary but in my defense, every day that I spend with you feels like the first day of falling in love with you. Please forgive me.

11) I took for granted, all our smiles, laughs and memories. I promise I’ll never do it again, because they mean the world to me. I am sorry.

12) I am not saying sorry just because I understand the difference between right and wrong. I am saying sorry also because our relationship is more important to me than my ego. I love you.

13) Regret, heartbreak and sadness, have stolen my life’s happiness. I am sorry for letting you down, but I promise to erase your frowns. xoxo

14) I can’t believe how I drove us apart, when all I ever wanted was for us to be together… now and forever. I am sorry.

15) Sorry is the only word you will see in my texts, Facebook updates, tweets and pins… until you forgive me.