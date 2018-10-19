Football

Top Of The Table Clash – Barcelona Step Up Preparations For Sevilla(Photos)

Image result for barcelona vs sevilla

Barcelona welcome LaLiga table topper, Sevilla, to Camp Nou tomorrow in the fixture corresponding to match day 9 in the domestic league. Sevilla’s new coach, Machin, has turned the club into a team capable of inflicting offensive suffering on clubs as evident in their 3-0 of Real Madrid and have been dispatching various opponents by wide margin of goals.

This encounter would be a very interesting one as Barcelona who are second on the league table would give it their best to topple Sevilla who sit top of the table.

Barcelona have as a result of this, been going under intense training for the tie. They took to their social media account this morning to upload series of pictures that depict how much they are putting into training ahead of the clash.

Pictures below:

